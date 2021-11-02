Cyber-Incident at South Carolina School District

In South Carolina, the Colleton County School District is investigating a cyber incident that reportedly impacted hundreds of computers. On October 4, staff noticed that some of the county’s networks stopped operating. The IT staff were able to determine that a cybersecurity incident had occurred. Colleton County School District coordinator of communications Sean Gruber announced that while there was a cyber intrusion, communication remains intact for the county and therefore student instruction was not interrupted. The nature of the incident has not been made public, however, Colleton County representative claim that no physical security measures in place were affected and that district facilities remain secure.

On Wednesday, the Colleton County School Board held a special meeting in which the members voted to spend thousands on keeping three cybersecurity companies on the county’s payroll to manage the district’s recovery from the incident. Approximately 800 computers used by teaching and administrative staff were impacted in the incident. It required the services of a network and forensics engineer to sanitize the machines.

