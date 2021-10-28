Moscow launches fresh restrictions as Covid-19 deaths hit record high in Russia

New Covid-19 restrictions have been put into place in Moscow due to rising infection rates and deaths across the country. The Russian capital will enter an 11 day paid holiday that authorities hope with help to stop the influx in cases and deaths. The restrictions came into effect as Russia reported over 40,000 cases and 1,159 deaths on Thursday. These represent the highest daily figures recorded by Russia yet. Restaurants, entertainment venues, clothing stores, fitness clubs, libraries, and other establishments in Moscow will close their doors for eleven days.

Government employees and state services will also go on paid leave for the non-working days, however, they will still be working and communicating online. Medical assistance will operate as usual, with some restrictions. Dentists will only be permitted to provide emergency and urgent care. Although universities will remain open remotely, schools and kindergartens will close as well.