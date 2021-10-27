Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi testifies in court but a gag order prevents her defense from being made public

Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s ousted civilian leader, testified in court on Tuesday for the first time since she was overthrown in a military coup that sparked nationwide protests. Her testimony occurred in the capital city of Naypyidaw, however, it was not made public due to a gag order imposed on her legal team by the now-ruling military junta. Suu Kyi, a Nobel laureate, was testifying against several charges brought against her after pleading not guilty to a charge of incitement last month. The testimony challenged the military’s claim that no coup took place. The charge stems from letters bearing the names of Suu Kyi and ousted President Win Myint urging embassies not to recognize the junta.