Third-party data breach in Singapore hits healthcare provider

In Singapore, another third-party data breach has been reported. This time, the cybercriminals targeted Fullerton Health and compromised personal data that included bank account details in some cases. The attackers went through the vendor Agape Connecting People, which facilitates appointment booking, for access to Fullerton. The breach was first detected on October 19. The healthcare services provider stated that none of its own systems or networks were impacted by the breach, and confirmed that it had reported the incident to the current law enforcement agencies.

Agape reportedly acted immediately to suspend the use of the system and mitigate any further risks. Agape stated that the breach appeared to be limited to Fullerton Health, however, it is conducting an investigation to confirm that no other clients were affected by the unauthorized access. Fullerton Health released a statement on October 21 confirming the breach and its impact on Fullerton patients.

