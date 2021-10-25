Sudan Military Coup Draws Thousands to the Streets in Protest

In Sudan, thousands of pro-democracy protestors took to the streets of Khartoum to reject a military coup of the transitional government that has ruled the country since dictator Omar al-Bashir was ousted. The protest occurred on Monday after reports that Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, his wife, and other civilian leaders had been detained by the military. The Sudanese Information Ministry confirmed that the individuals were transported to an undisclosed location after the prime minister declined to endorse the military coup. Sudan’s most senior military leader appeared on state television to declare a state of emergency across the nation and announced the dissolution of the transitional government.

The senior military figure, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, stated that a new caretaker government would be appointed shortly t lead the country to elections, however, no dates were suggested. After the announcement, protestors erected roadblocks, burned tires, and shouted slogans rejecting the return to military rule. Several labor unions called on members to walk away from jobs n a show of civil disobedience. Soldiers reportedly fired live bullets at protestors that had gathered around the military headquarters in Khartoum, and at least twelve people were injured in the events following the coup, according to the information ministry.

