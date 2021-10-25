Afghanistan Facing Desperate Food Crisis, UN Warns

The situation in Afghanistan has worsened since the Taliban took over the country in August. The US pulled out the last of its remaining troops and the militant group was able to regain ground. The takeover worsened an already struggling economy that was highly dependent on foreign aid. However, due to the takeover, western powers have suspended aid, and the World Bank and International Monetary Fund also ceased payments. Many Afghans have reportedly begun to sell their possessions to buy food. The Taliban administration has been blocked from accessing overseas assets, meaning that they are struggling to pay wages to civil servants and other government-employed workers.