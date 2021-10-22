More than 200 deaths reported in India and Nepal following heavy rainfall and flooding

Across Nepal and the Indian states of kerala and uttarakhand, at least 201 deaths have been reported as of Friday. These deaths are resultant of heaving rains leading to flooding and landslides across the areas this week. The heavy rainfall began this week on Monday in Nepal. At least 70 people have passed away in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, the nainital district in Uttarakhand was the worst-affected.

The river Kosi in India’s Uttar Pradesh overflowed due to heavy rains. Most of the rescue attempts in Uttarakhand are complete, except for helicopters deployed to the upper reaches of the state. In Nepal, the rescue efforts are continuing. The rain has subsided in Uttarakhand, but chances of rain will continue for Nepal through Friday.

