Taliban wins backing for aid at Moscow talks, with regional powers saying US and allies should pay

21 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

The Taliban, Afghanistan’s new leaders, won backing from 10 different regional powers at talks in Moscow on Wednesday. The Taliban is seeking a United Nations donor conference to help the country avoid economic collapse and a humanitarian catastrophe. Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, and India all joined forces to call on the UN to convene in the current state of Afghanistan. The countries claimed that the UN should be helping the Taliban rebuild the country.

Some of the states have called on the US and its allies to provide humanitarian aid to the Taliban after invading the country in September of 2001. The US maintained a strong military presence and was active in Afghanistan’s political affairs until recently. Washington chose not to attend the talks due to technical reasons but has stated that it may join in future rounds. Russia has led the calls for financial aid, noting the threat of spillover into its country if a humanitarian conflict in Afghanistan were to occur. Russia has also highlighted that Afghanistan’s failure could cause regional instability.

