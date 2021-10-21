Microsoft, Intel and Goldman Sachs Team Up For New Supply Chain Security Initiative

Microsoft is working with Intel and Goldman Sachs to advocate for hardware security improvements that could be beneficial in mitigating supply chain risks. The companies have teamed up under the non-profit Trusted Computing Group (TCG), composing a new Supply Chain Security workgroup that aims to incorporate the expertise of individuals across the tech sphere. The TCG stated that malicious and counterfeit hardware is difficult to detect as most organizations do not possess the tools or knowledge to do so.

The group is focusing on two key areas, with the first being provisioning measures to ensure that devices can be trusted at every step of the supply chain. The second area is helping companies to recover should they suffer from an attack. TCG has been instrumental over the past several years in developing global standards for a hardware-based root of trust. A recent report by Acronis found that 53% of global organizations maintain a false sense of security when it comes to supply chain attacks and trust software providers and manufacturers that may be insincere. In reality, any company can suffer from a supply chain attack.

