South Korea is currently seeking assistance from the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to find and detain two foreign nationals who are suspected of being cyber-criminal gang leaders. According to South Korean officials, the individuals played key roles in multiple different cyberattacks as well as conducted a major extortion scam that targeted both South Korea and the US. South Korea announced on Friday that it was seeking a “Red Notice” announcement from Interpol to bring both of the suspects back to the country to face prosecution.

Red Notices are the most consequential type of notice issued by Interpol. This entails the tracking and arrest of a person wanted by a legal jurisdiction to return to his/her country to face prosecution. The notice does not serve as an arrest warrant but is rather a request to law enforcement worldwide to be on the lookout for the criminals. The Korean Police Agency has procured arrest warrants for the two suspects. It has been speculated that one of the individuals in question is a Ukrainian national who was detained alongside five others by Ukrainian police in June.

Read More: South Korea Wants Help to Arrest Alleged Cyber-Criminals