Acer hit with second cyberattack in less than a week, Taiwanese authorities notified

Acer, a multinational Taiwanese electronics and computer company, has confirmed that it suffered from another cyberattack on its Taiwanese servers after its offices in India were hit just a week ago by the same group. The responsible party, called the Desorden Group, has claimed both attacks. The cybercriminals stated that the second attack was to prove a point that Acer is behind in its cybersecurity efforts on protecting its data. The group stated that the company is a global network of vulnerable servers.

Aer stated that it immediately initiated security protocols after detecting unauthorized access to its systems. The company allegedly conducted a full scan of its systems and notified all potentially affected customers in India. The attacked system in Taiwan does not have customer data, according to Aer. The company notified law enforcement following the attack. Desorden group stated that it did not steal all data and only extracted data pertaining to their company details.

