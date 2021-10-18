Facebook hits back at claims its AI has minimal success in fighting hate speech

Guy Rosen, the VP of integrity at Facebook, has shut down claims that artificial intelligence technology used by the platform to fight hate speech is not successful. Rosen has claimed that the prevalence of hate speech on Facebook has dropped by almost 50% in the last three quarters since utilizing AI to crack down on the posts. Rosen wrote that Facebook is transparent about its efforts to remove hate speech and does not tolerate it on the platform.

Rosen’s post was released in response to a Wall Street Journal article that claimed Facebook’s artificial intelligence technology created to remove offensive content and violent images has found little success. The AI systems are working to remove posts that generated 3% to 5% of views of hate speech on the platform. Rosen stated that focusing just on content removal is the wrong way to look at how hate speech is being combated by social media platforms.

