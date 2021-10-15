Armenia and Azerbaijan face off in UN court over ethnic discrimination case

Armenia accused Azerbaijan of ethnic hated against Armenians on Thursday. The Armenias urged the International Court of Justice in The Hague to issue an order that halted hate speech. Armenian representative Yeghishe Kirakosyan also asked the court to order the release and repatriation of prisoners of war taken during the conflict in 2020 in the open war over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The war left over 6,000 people dead and Azerbaijani troops drove Armenian forces from the territory before Russia brokered a ceasefire.

Armenia filed a case with the ICJ last month accusing Azerbaijan of violating the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. Azerbaijan filed a counterclaim, accusing Armenia of violating the same treaty. The hearing on Thursday was not in response to these cases, but was over a request from Armenia to stop any violations while the larger case is being considered.

