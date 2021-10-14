News BriefsTechnology

Singapore to develop mobile defence systems with Ghost Robotics

Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DTSA) has partnered with Ghost Robotics to identify use cases involving mobile robots for security, defense, and humanitarian applications. Ghost Robotics is located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and will look to test and develop mobile robotic systems as well as technology enablers that can be deployed in urban terrain and harsh environments. The collaboration will also work with robots from Ghost Robotics paired with DTSA’s robotics command, control, and communications system.

The partners released a joint statement released on Thursday detailing the collaboration. The Singapore government agency stated that it was seeking to tap into data analytics, artificial intelligence, and computer vision technologies to facilitate tighter coordination and effectiveness during military operations.

