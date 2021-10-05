YubiKey Bio builds biometric authentication into a security key

YubiKey security keys has launched its latest technology, called YubiKey Bio. The key features biometric authentication built-in, allowing users to take advantage of simple and streamlined passwordless authentication for desktop FIDO-supported services and applications. The key uses a three-chip architecture that is able to store the biometric fingerprint in a secure element. Therefore, the key also offers protection from physical attacks.

The latest key acts as a single, trusted piece of hardware that allows the user to authenticate using the same key across multiple applications, operating systems, or desktop devices. When biometrics are not supported by one of the aforementioned tools, users have the option to enter a PIN that was created during the initial key setup. Authentication mechanisms are protected from tampering even if the host system is compromised as everything is built into the key. The keys are managed using the Yubico Authenticator for Desktop, which allows customers to enroll new fingerprints, add or delete fingerprints, and perform other functions.

