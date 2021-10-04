Seoul announced Monday that the communication lines between North and South Korea have been restored for the first time in months. This follows Kim Jong Un’s vow last week to restart communication with South Korea. North Korea had responded on the joint line Monday morning and the two countries’ militaries have restored their hotline along the coasts of the countries.

The ministry hopes greater communication will help reduce tensions on the peninsula. The communication had been disrupted in June 2020 when North Korea pulled out of ongoing communication efforts. The lines were briefly restored in July 2021, but were cut after two weeks. North Korea cited repairing North-South relations through the reopening of communication lines and moving forward past the tensions and issues between the two countries.

Read more: North Korea reopens communication and military hotline with South