CyberNews Briefs

Canadian Vaccine Passport App Exposes Data

30 Sep 2021 OODA Analyst

According to recent reports, the Canadian vaccine passport app called PORTpass may have exposed personal information belonging to hundreds of thousands of Canadians. The app’s operators allegedly left data such as names, identification documents, and email addressed on an unsecured website stored in plain text and accessible to the public. CBS reportedly found additional information such as birthdays, phone numbers, and blood types. CBS stated that it would not share how to access the information to protect those who have been exposed in the data leak.

The team behind the app is based in Calgary and has recently denied that PORTpass was experiencing any verification or security issues. The app’s website has been taken offline, however, with a message stating that PORTpass is updating its site. There are more than 650,000 users registered across Canada, according to the company’s CEO.

