North Korea open to talks with South, but under conditions

The sister of Kim Jong Un has stated that North Korea is willing to resume talks with South Korea under certain conditions. She mentioned that the South should drop it’s hostile stance- indicating that North Korea wants the United States to relax its economic sanctions against North Korea that are currently in support of Seoul. The statement was released on Friday, days after NOrth Korea’s first missile test in months.

The talks were offered as she dismissed the South Korean President’s call for a political declaration of an end to the 1950-53 Korean War. North Korea is willing to discuss how to improve ties under specific conditions. A ministry statement from South Korea says South Korea will continue to attempt to restore ties with North Korea.

