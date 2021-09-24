CyberNews Briefs

Large-Scale Phishing-as-a-Service Operation Exposed

24 Sep 2021 OODA Analyst

Microsoft has uncovered a new large-scale phishing campaign that is targeting companies with custom campaigns and sophisticated phishing techniques. The phishing-as-a-service operation is marketed by cybercriminals as BulletProofLink. Researchers allegedly found the operation by detecting a high volume of newly created subdomains. Microsoft posted a statement via the 365 Defender Threat Intelligence team highlighting how more than 300,000 newly created subdomains were discovered by researchers and linked to the operation.

Microsoft explained that phishing is often the first attempt at a cyberattack that aims to lure victims through creating convincing emails that ask recipients to click on malicious links. The links, once clicked, create an entry point into networks and serve as a gateway for ransomware gangs and cybercriminals to deploy ransomware and other malicious tools. The group discovered by Microsoft, known as BulletProftLink has been in operation since at least 2018 and has several sites under different aliases. The group tends to leverage popular services such as YouTube and Vimeo to lure victims into clicking malicious links, according to researchers.

Read More: Large-Scale Phishing-as-a-Service Operation Exposed

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Inman’s Rules: The Enduring Principles of Operational Intelligence

September 24, 2021

Unpatched Apple Zero-Day in macOS Finder Allows Code Execution

September 23, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2