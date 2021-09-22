$45 million in emergency funds were released by the United Nations aid chief to prevent Afghanistan’s healthcare system from collapsing. The funds were released from the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund as medical supplies, medications nad fuel are running out in the country.

Afghanistan’s health care delivery system could fall apart without aid and people would be denied access to primary care such as trauma care and emergency medicine. The healthcare system has been in crisis after the Taliban takeover because international donors, the World Bank and European Union among them, have frozen funding to Afghanistan. This created complications for aid delivery and left health facilities with not enough employees. The funds from the UN will go to the UN’s health and children’s agencies which will partner with other NGOs to run hospitals, COVID-19 centers and other health facilities open and functioning until the end of the year.

Read more: UN releases funds to save Afghan health system from collapse