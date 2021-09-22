Melbourne earthquake: Tremor rattles southeast Australia

At approximately 9:15 local time on Wednesday, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake occurred in southeast Australia. Buildings in the city of Melbourne were damaged, but no reports of serious injuries were made. South Australia and New South Wales also felt the earthquake. The aftershocks were of 4.0 and 3.1 magnitude.

Victoria’s State Emergency Service warned residents to be alert for aftershocks. Citizens were also requested to stay away from damaged buildings and to avoid driving except for emergent purposes. While this was one of Australia’s larger earthquakes in the recent years, no major damage has been reported.

