Hundreds storm Namibia parliament ahead of German genocide deal vote

Namibia’s parliament was stormed by about 300 protestors on Tuesday. The National Assembly was due to vote on a $1 billion compensation offer from Germany. The compensation was to atone for Germany’s 1904-1908 genocide of the Herero and Nama people. In May, Germany agreed to fund projects in Namibia worth $1 billion over 30 years.

The protestors argued the sum was too small and wanted to be involved in negotiations with Germany. The protestors marched through the capital and climbed over a fence to enter the parliament building. The deputy speaker of parliament read a petition that claims the reparation payments are a disregard for the people’s demands. A pro-government faction of the Herero and Nama people provisionally accepted the offer from Germany, and the parliamentary vote was due later on Tuesday and was likely to pass.

