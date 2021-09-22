Global RiskNews Briefs

Hundreds storm Namibia parliament ahead of German genocide deal vote

22 Sep 2021 OODA Analyst

Namibia’s parliament was stormed by about 300 protestors on Tuesday. The National Assembly was due to vote on a $1 billion compensation offer from Germany. The compensation was to atone for Germany’s 1904-1908 genocide of the Herero and Nama people. In May, Germany agreed to fund projects in Namibia worth $1 billion over 30 years. 

The protestors argued the sum was too small and wanted to be involved in negotiations with Germany. The protestors marched through the capital and climbed over a fence to enter the parliament building. The deputy speaker of parliament read a petition that claims the reparation payments are a disregard for the people’s demands. A pro-government faction of the Herero and Nama people provisionally accepted the offer from Germany, and the parliamentary vote was due later on Tuesday and was likely to pass.

