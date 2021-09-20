CyberNews Briefs

TTEC hit with ransomware attack, hampering work for major clients

20 Sep 2021 OODA Analyst

TTEC, a US-based customer experience technology giant has confirmed that they suffered from a cybersecurity incident. According to employees, the company stated that it was hit with ransomware. TTEC boasts billions in annual revenue and nearly 61,000 employees. Earlier this week, the company warned its employees not to click on a link titled “!RA!G!N!A!R!”. The message indicates to cybersecurity researchers that the Ragnar Locker ransomware group may have launched an attack against the organization. TTEC allegedly experiences system outages while working to remove the malicious file.

TTEC has not confirmed the nature of the incident to the public yet, however, some of the company’s data has been encrypted and business activity at several facilities has been disrupted temporarily. TTEC stated that it was in the process of restoring its systems and conducting an investigation into the attack. TTEC works with several Fortune 500 companies, including Bank of America, Verizon, Best, Buy, and Kaiser Permanente.

Read More: TTEC hit with ransomware attack, hampering work for major clients

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

French ambassador to the US says they ‘absolutely weren’t informed’ of submarine deal

September 20, 2021

US Set to Sanction Cryptocurrency Firms Involved in Ransomware

September 20, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2