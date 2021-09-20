CyberNews Briefs

Azure Zero-Day Flaws Highlight Lurking Supply-Chain Risk

20 Sep 2021 OODA Analyst

Researchers have found a series of vulnerabilities in the Open Management Infrastructure used in Azure on Linux to demonstrate hidden security threats. Researchers have dubbed the flaws OMIGOD. The Open Management Infrastructure (OMI) is software that many don’t realize is embedded in a host of services and represents a significant security blind spot. The flaws were named OMIGOD because of the software name and the reactions of researchers who discovered them as zero-day vulnerabilities. The flaws could potentially affect thousands of Azure customers and millions of endpoint, according to infrastructure security firm Wiz.

Microsoft patched the skew of bugs in this month’s Patch Tuesday, however, users need to implement the fixes to mitigate any further risks. OMI highlights risks facing the supply chain when companies unknowingly run open-source code on their systems that allow for exploitation, according to researchers. According to security professionals, over 65% of Azure customers are unknowingly at risk to the OMIGOD vulnerabilities.

Read More: Azure Zero-Day Flaws Highlight Lurking Supply-Chain Risk

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Cyber Espionage Likely Supporting China’s Arctic Aspirations

September 20, 2021

French ambassador to the US says they ‘absolutely weren’t informed’ of submarine deal

September 20, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2