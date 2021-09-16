Biden and UK to help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines in new pushback on China
On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden announced a new effort with the UK and Australia that aims to help the latter nation acquire nuclear-powered submarines. The operation looks to counter China and build international backing for the US in its approach to Beijing. The announcement was released as part of a new trilateral partnership that has been forged among the US, the UK, and Australia. The United States and the UK stated that they were taking another step in a decades-long partnership to formalize cooperation among all three of the nations to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.
The partnership marks the first announcement in what is expected to be many diplomatic engagements for President Biden this fall. Next week, he will meet with the United Nations to discuss a variety of issues, then head to meetings at the White House summit of Asian leaders. In October, the president will head to Italy for Group of 20 talks. The diplomatic effort between the US, UK, and Australia is not necessarily about China, according to officials. The program seeks to coordinate on cyber issues, advance technologies, and address modern-day security challenges.
