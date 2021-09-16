Biden and UK to help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines in new pushback on China

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden announced a new effort with the UK and Australia that aims to help the latter nation acquire nuclear-powered submarines. The operation looks to counter China and build international backing for the US in its approach to Beijing. The announcement was released as part of a new trilateral partnership that has been forged among the US, the UK, and Australia. The United States and the UK stated that they were taking another step in a decades-long partnership to formalize cooperation among all three of the nations to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.