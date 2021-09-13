Ukraine acknowledges sting operation for first time following CNN report

On Friday, Ukraine acknowledged a sting operation that aimed to lure suspected war criminals out of Russia. The country has not commented on the incident before. CNN released an investigation last week in which three former high-ranking Ukrainian military intelligence officials described operations that were designed to lure the war criminals out of Russia to face prosecution for acts of violence or crimes committed in eastern Ukraine. In Ukraine, separatists backed by Moscow have been fighting for years. However, the attempted operation failed when the Russians were arrested in Minsk last year.

A parliamentarian from Ukrainian President Zelensky’s ruling party confirmed to the press that there was a Ukrainian-led operation that sought to gather intelligence and arrest suspected Russian war criminals. According to the parliamentary commission, there will be an investigation into how the operation was exposed to Belarusian special services. CNN’s three sources detailed and provided evidence to the Russians arrested in Belarus, however, it is unclear how Belarus was aware of the operation.

