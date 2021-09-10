CyberNews Briefs

Hackers Steal Data from United Nations

10 Sep 2021 OODA Analyst

Researchers at the cybersecurity firm Resecurity announced that hackers had broken into the computer network of the United Nations and accessed data. The firm stated that the cybercriminals, who remain unidentified, gained access using stolen login credentials. The cybercriminals then logged into the employee’s Umoja account, an enterprise resource planning system that was implemented by the UN in 2015.

The username and password may have been purchased from a website on the dark web. Researchers found that the network was first accessed on April 5, 2021, and that intrusions continued to take place until August 7. No evidence suggesting that the computer network was damaged was uncovered. It appears to be an attack motivated solely by information theft. After the security incident, the UN and Resecutiry worked together to determine the scope of the attack.

