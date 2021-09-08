Russian emergencies minister Zinichev dies on Arctic drill

Russia’s Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev has died during an Arctic civil defense exercise, according to officials. The ministry stated that Zinichev died in Norilsk while attempting to save someone’s life. Zinichev has been the emergencies minister since 2018 and was reportedly a key member of President Vladimir Putin’s security detail for years. During the incident, a cameraman had allegedly fallen off of a cliff during an interview. The cameraman slipped and fell into the water, whereas Zinichev died after hitting a protruding rock. The cameraman, Alexander Melnik, died as well.

For most of Zinichev’s career, he worked in state security. Zinichev has worked for organizations such as the Soviet KGB and Russia’s federal security service. The Kremlin shared a statement acknowledging Zinichev’s death and his relationship with the Putin administration. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the death a great loss.