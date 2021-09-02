Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has announced that it released a patch pertaining to image filter functionality that was first discovered by Check Point Research. The flaw allowed attackers to read sensitive information from WhatsApp’s memory, according to the company. The platform boasts two billion monthly active users, making it one of the most popular messaging applications globally.

Researchers noted that exploitation of the vulnerability would have required complex steps and the presence of user interaction. There is currently no evidence that the vulnerability was abused by attackers. According to Check Point, the vulnerability was triggered when a user opened an attachment that contained a maliciously crafted image file, then tried to apply a filter, then sent the image back with the filter applied. The bug was reported in November of last year.

Read More: WhatsApp patches vulnerability related to image filter functionality