394 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

In a statement released on Friday, the Boston Public Library confirmed that it was hit by a cyberattack earlier that week that crippled its computer network. There is currently no evidence that sensitive employee or customer data was compromised in the attack. The library represents the largest municipal library in the nation. Earlier in the week, the library experienced a systemwide technical outage due to the cyberattack. This resulted in several services becoming unavailable, such as printing and public computer access.

All affected systems were taken offline immediately, according to the library, and several steps were taken by IT teams to isolate the problem and determine its full effect. The library is currently working with the Department of Innovation and Technology to restore services. Law enforcement is aware of the situation. The library apologized for any inconveniences as two roughly two dozen locations remain open.

Read More: Boston Public Library Hit With Cyberattack