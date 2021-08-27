Kabul airport attack: What do we know?

The first explosion happened at approximately 18:00 local time near the Baron Hotel, outside the airport’s perimeter. Gunfire followed the first blast, and a second explosion occurred near the Abbey Gate, an entrance into the airport. The first blast is suspected to be a smaller device, while the second is suspected to have been a suicide bomber who walked into the middle of families waiting outside the gate.

At least 90 people have been killed, including 13 US service personnel. At least 150 others were also wounded. The attack occurred after Western governments warned citizens in Afghanistan to stay away from the airport due to a threat of attack by IS-K. IS-K is the Afghanistan branch of the Islamic State group. The attacks come after some countries had already ended their evacuation flights, but could complicate the efforts of airlifting people out of Afghanistan.

