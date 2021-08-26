“Sophisticated” Cyber-Attack Compromises Patient Data at Private Health Clinic

In Singapore, Eye & Retina Surgeons revealed that over 73,000 patients were affected by a sophisticated cyberattack. The private medical clinic released a statement earlier this week, revealing that the attack took place on August 6. The cyberattack compromised sensitive data such as patients’ names, addresses, ID card numbers, contact details, and clinical information. The clinic maintained that no credit card or bank account details were compromised in the incident.

The clinic also confirmed that the attack impacted servers and several computer terminals at its branch in Camden medical. None of its other branches were affected. The company also managed to avoid disruptions to any clinical operations despite the cyberattack. The incident was reported to authorities to investigate the causes and perpetrators of the attack.

