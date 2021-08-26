News BriefsTechnology

Quantum computers could read all your encrypted data. This ‘quantum-safe’ VPN aims to stop that

26 Aug 2021 OODA Analyst

Verizon is seeking to promote privacy and protection from future attacks by quantum computers, and recently released what it deems a “quantum-safe” VPN. The company is trailing the use of next-generation cryptography keys to help protect VPNs that are used every day by companies around the world. Verizon has already implemented the VPN in a London Lab and a center in Ashburn, Virginia, using encryption keys that were generated due to post-quantum cryptography methods. Therefore, they are strong enough to withstand attacks from a quantum computer.

Verizon stated that an initial trial successfully demonstrated that there is potential to replace current security processes with quantum-proof protocols. VPNs have become an increasingly popular tool to help ensure privacy and security while accessing the internet. The technology itself, however, is hackable. VPNs host encryption keys that are used to protect data. The difficulty of cracking the key and accessing sensitive data is directly linked to the algorithm’s strength and ability to create a complex key.

Read More: Quantum computers could read all your encrypted data. This ‘quantum-safe’ VPN aims to stop that

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Glitch Exposed Data of Alleged Treaty Violator to FBI

August 26, 2021

ICON Lands More Than $200 Million To 3D Print Homes, Ramps Up For NASA Mars And Moon Missions

August 24, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2