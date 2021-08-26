Quantum computers could read all your encrypted data. This ‘quantum-safe’ VPN aims to stop that

Verizon is seeking to promote privacy and protection from future attacks by quantum computers, and recently released what it deems a “quantum-safe” VPN. The company is trailing the use of next-generation cryptography keys to help protect VPNs that are used every day by companies around the world. Verizon has already implemented the VPN in a London Lab and a center in Ashburn, Virginia, using encryption keys that were generated due to post-quantum cryptography methods. Therefore, they are strong enough to withstand attacks from a quantum computer.

Verizon stated that an initial trial successfully demonstrated that there is potential to replace current security processes with quantum-proof protocols. VPNs have become an increasingly popular tool to help ensure privacy and security while accessing the internet. The technology itself, however, is hackable. VPNs host encryption keys that are used to protect data. The difficulty of cracking the key and accessing sensitive data is directly linked to the algorithm’s strength and ability to create a complex key.

