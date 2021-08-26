A software program flaw allegedly resulted in private data belonging to a treaty violator being exposed to unauthorized FBI agents for months. The Palantir program was reportedly exploited by at least three FBI employees to view data belonging to US citizen and Singapore resident Virgil Griffith. Griffith is a former Ethereum developer who was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in November or 2019. He was charged with violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act by traveling to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to give a presentation and technical advice. The presentation centered around how to use cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies to evade sanctions.

In January 2020, Griffith fled not guilty to the charge he was facing. The Palantir glitch allegedly exposed data extracted during a federal search warrant from his social media profiles, including Twitter and Facebook. The incident was caused by an issue in the program’s default setting, according to the FBI.

Read More: Glitch Exposed Data of Alleged Treaty Violator to FBI