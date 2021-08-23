Fire Fight Erupts at Kabul Airport as Security Situation Worsens in Afghanistan

Gunfire broke out early this morning at Kabul’s airport, resulting in the death of at least one Afghan soldier. The security situation in Afghanistan has been deteriorating over the past week as Western forces attempt to conduct rescue missions to evacuate those who wish to leave. The evacuation operation has been chaos for more than a week, and the US and its Western allies are allegedly considering extending the process. Afghan, American, and German soldiers were reportedly involved in an exchange of fire on early Monday. Three other individuals were wounded in the exchange, according to German military officials.

Which party started the gunfire remains unclear. Some remnants of the Afghan army that did not surrender earlier this month are currently working with international troops in an attempt to secure the perimeter of the US-controlled airport. The US and Germany reported that their forces sustained no injuries during the incident.

