COVID-19 Contact-Tracing Data Exposed, Fake Vax Cards Circulate

Earlier this week, the Indiana Department of Health issued a notice explaining that the state’s Covid-19 contact tracing system had been compromised. The breach occurred due to a cloud misconfiguration and revealed the names, emails, gender, ethnicity, race, and dates of birth of more than 750,000 users. The incident occurred amid rising Covid-19 vaccine fraud, demonstrating that cybercriminals are still leveraging the pandemic for financial gain and to conduct illegal activities. The data exposed in the Indiana Department of Health incident could be misused, according to experts.