CyberNews Briefs

HolesWarm Malware Exploits Unpatched Windows, Linux Servers

19 Aug 2021 OODA Analyst

Researchers at Tencent have warned of a botnet crypto miner that has already compromised 1,000 or more clouds since June. The crypto miner, called HolesWarm, leverages more than 20 different known vulnerabilities in Linux and Windows servers to break into cloud hosts. The botnet has been so successful at breaching systems that researchers at Tencent refer to it as the “king of vulnerability exploitation.” Tencent warned that the government and organizations should mitigate known vulnerabilities as soon as possible and implement patches as they become available to prevent becoming a victim of a HolesWarm attack.

The botnet has switched between more than 20 attack methods in a short period of time, and its constant evolution makes it more difficult to defend against. HolesWarm also gives attackers password information and control of the victim’s server, according to researchers. Tencent observed HolesWarm exploiting high-risk vulnerabilities in various office server components such as Apache Tomcat, Weblogic, Spring Boot, Jenkins, and Shiro.

Read More: HolesWarm Malware Exploits Unpatched Windows, Linux Servers 

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

US Census Bureau Slammed for 2020 Breach

August 19, 2021

Taliban Block Routes to Kabul Airport, Hampering Evacuations From Afghanistan

August 18, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2