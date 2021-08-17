Thousands evacuated as blaze rages near French Riviera

Thousands of people were evacuated on Monday after a massive blaze broke out near the French Riveria. Firefighters are still working to contain the wildfire, which began in the Var region, located to the west of Saint-Tropez. The blaze has consumed more than 5,000 acres in just one day. According to officials, nineteen people have suffered from smoke inhalation and three have been injured. Many evacuees were given just minutes to gather their valuables and flee the area. The fire ignited as a result of an intense heatwave, with forecasters reporting temperatures of up to 35 degrees Celsius today.

Southern France has become the latest area in Europe to be affected by wildfires this summer as temperatures reach record levels across the Mediterranean. Heatwaves are becoming more and more extreme due to climate change driven by carbon emissions, according to scientists. Other European countries that have faced significant wildfires this summer include Greece, Turkey, Spain, and Portugal. The blazes have caused fatalities and destroyed countless homes.