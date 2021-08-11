Global RiskNews Briefs

Scale of Russian mercenary mission in Libya exposed

11 Aug 2021 OODA Analyst

A new investigation conducted by BBC has revealed the scale of military operations conducted by a Russian mercenary group in Libya’s civil war. The mercenary group, called Wagner, allegedly left a Samsung tablet behind that revealed its key role in the war, as well as traceable fighter codenames. Also on the tablet was a so-called shopping list that included top-of-the-line military equipment likely only accessible through links with Russia or another country with large military capabilities. However, Russia denies any links to Wagner. The group was first identified in 2014 when they were vocal in backing pro-Russian separatists in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Since 2014, the group has also been involved in several regions in countries such as Syria, Mozambique, Sudan, and the Central African Republic. The fighters appeared in Libya in April of 2019, joining the rebel forces of Khalifa Haftar following an attack on the UN-backed government in Tripoli. The conflict was brought to an end when a ceasefire deal was reached in October of 2020. The group is known to be very secretive, however, the investigation conducted by BBC lead to rare access to two former Wagner fighters. One of the ex-fighters revealed that the group killed prisoners. Other revelations include evidence of suspected war crimes such as the intentional killing of civilians.

Read More: Scale of Russian mercenary mission in Libya exposed

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Briton suspected of spying for Russia arrested in Germany

August 11, 2021

In Fallen Afghan City, Fires, Airstrikes and Victorious Taliban Taking Selfies

August 9, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2