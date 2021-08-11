Briton suspected of spying for Russia arrested in Germany

The arrest came as a result of a joint UK-German investigation that detected suspicious behavior from David S. The intelligence-led investigation had been ongoing for several months leading up to the arrest, according to officials. MI5 and other UK agencies had been working with German intelligence agencies to uncover as much information as they could about the case before the arrest. London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed the arrest. The man is set to appear before an investigating judge on Wednesday.

