Gunmen attack home of Afghan defence minister in Kabul

An attack on the home of the Afghan defense minister has left eight dead. The incident marks the first major bombing by militants in Kabul for almost a year. The defense minister, Bismillah Khan Mohammadi, was not home at the time of the attack. Militants detonated a car bomb and fired shots near Mr. Mohammadi’s home, which is located just outside the heavily fortified Green Zone. Mr. Mohammadi’s family was evacuated and four of the gunmen were killed by security forces. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack and warned of more attacks against government leaders amid fighting throughout Afghanistan in key cities and regions.

The UN Security Council has called for an immediate end to the violence, which has been ongoing for several months as the US completed its military withdrawal from the region. More than 20 others were wounded in the incident, according to officials. Four of the five attackers were shot down after they managed to break into the villa. According to the interior ministry, the attack was a suicide bomb attack. Special forces rushed to the scene, located adjacent to a heavily fortified enclave where many embassies and government buildings are located. Officials reported that the conflict lasted for more than three hours before the fighting resided.