China flood death toll rises sharply to over 300

The death toll from the floods in China’s central Henan province last month has risen to over 300 individuals, according to Chinese officials. Roughly 50 people remain missing following the severe flooding caused by heavy rainfall. According to Chinese reports, 13 million people were affected by the flooding and nearly 9,000 homes were damaged as a result of the natural disaster. The majority of the deaths occurred in the city of Zhengzhou, where floodwater was able to infiltrate the city’s subway system and vehicles were swept away in the current. The flooding consisted of an average year’s rainfall coming down within just three days.