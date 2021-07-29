Outspoken billionaire Sun Dawu jailed for 18 years in China

Dawu boasts ownership over one of China’s biggest companies, consisting of businesses ranging from meat processing to pet food, to schools and hospitals. He was detained last year alongside 20 of his relatives and business associates due to a land dispute with a government-owned farm. Dawu claimed that dozens of his employees were injured in an incident by police related to the dispute. He has also fostered close relationships with some high-profile Chinese political dissidents and has criticized several of the government’s policies.