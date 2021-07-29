No More Ransom Saves Victims Nearly €1 billion Over 5 Years

No More Ransom, a company that looks to prevent ransomware victims from paying millions of dollars to malicious hacking groups, has allegedly saved victims more than €1 billion over the past five years. No More Ransom wants to prevent incentivizing ransomware groups with large payouts and to protect victims from the financial loss of suffering from a ransomware attack. To date, the organization and its repository of ransomware decryptors have helped more than 6 million victims recover their files, keeping over one billion euros out of the hands of cybercriminals. The organization was launched five years ago as a collaboration between the European Cybercrime Center, Kaspersky, Barracuda, AWS, McAfee, and other cybersecurity companies.