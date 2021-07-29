Lebanon’s water system on brink of total collapse, says UN
According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Lebanon’s water supply system is on the verge of collapse. The announcement marks the latest development in Lebanon’s recent struggles that have pushed the country into chaos. More than 71% of the country’s population are at immediate risk of losing access to safe water, UNICEF said on Friday. This includes over 4 million people, one million of which are refugees. Water pumping is expected to gradually come to a halt in Lebanon within the next four to six weeks due to shortages in fuel, funding, and supplies such as chlorine. Fuel shortages have plagued Lebanon in recent weeks and have caused large parts of the country’s economy to stall.
