China Meets With Taliban, Stepping Up as U.S. Exits Afghanistan

China’s Foreign Minister has urged the Taliban to distance itself from terrorist groups. Chinese political office chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar met with the Taliban co-founder in the northeastern Chinese city of Tianjin on Wednesday. The Chinese representatives allegedly recommended that the Taliban take steps to establish peace in Afghanistan. The meeting signaled that Beijing is stepping into the situation diplomatically following the US’s military withdrawal from the country. Mr. Yi, China’s Foreign Minister, referred to the Taliban as a pivotal military and political force in Afghanistan that is expected to play a key role in reconstructing Afghanistan.

Mr. Wang stated that all factions in Afghanistan should seek reconciliation and establish an inclusive political structure between the conflicting entities. Beijing has had numerous interactions with the Taliban directly over the past several years, but the need for reassurance has grown as the Taliban has made huge advantages on the battlefield. The Taliban sees China as a potential economic supporter and an entity with a means of influence over Pakistan.

