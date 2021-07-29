BlackMatter & Haron, Evil Ransomware Newborns or Rebirths

According to researchers, disappeared ransomware groups DarkSide and REvil have simply rebranded as Haron and BlackMatter. The two ransomware groups took down their leak sites and forums, going dark over the past several months. However, researchers claim that Haron and BlackMatter contain many of the hallmarks of the formerly active hacking groups. Both of the groups are focusing on wealthy targets who will be able to pay ransoms of millions of dollars. Like DarkSide, they’re also exhibiting some virtue signaling such as language about sparing hospitals, nonprofits, and critical infrastructure.