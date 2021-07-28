Thailand patients infected with Covid-19 being treated in Bangkok are returning to their hometowns by train in an effort to alleviate some of the pressure on the capital’s medical system, which is currently facing several hardships as Thailand is struggling to contain its worst Covid-19 wave so far. Hospitals in Bangkok have been overwhelmed by a surge in cases, resulting in capacity issues and a lack of available beds. On Tuesday, 135 migrant workers with mild or no Covid symptoms left Bangkok to travel to the country’s northeastern provinces. The train will drop off patients where they will be met by a team of doctors and nurses who will assist them in isolation and treatment.

On Wednesday, Thailand reported 15,533 Covid-19 cases, representing the country’s highest single-day number of new infections. On the same day, there were 133 deaths. In total, Thailand has confirmed 543,361 infections and over 4,000 fatalities. Last week, the public was shocked when several bodies were found dead in the streets, lying in the road for hours before they were retrieved by an ambulance. Of the four bodies recovered, at least two were confirmed to have been infected by the virus, according to the deputy chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

Read More: Thailand sends Covid patients home on trains as virus cases and deaths mount in the capital