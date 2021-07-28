Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu Hassan gets Covid jab in policy reverse

In a sudden and dramatic change of policy, Tanzanians are being actively encouraged to receive Covid-19 vaccinations. Tanzania represents one of Africa’s most populous countries and was led by former President John Magufuli, who downplayed the virus and called for prayer instead of vaccines and masks. Mr. Magufuli also introduced Covid skepticism and was vocal about his disbelief in the virus’s severity. However, he was recently replaced by Samia Suluhu Hassan, who just received her vaccine on national television to express her support. Ms. Samia also set up a task force to focus specifically on Covid-19 within Tanzania. As of right now, the country has officially reported 29 deaths and 858 Covid-19 cases, however, many believe that the true numbers are much higher.