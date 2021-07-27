Babuk Ransomware Gang Ransomed, New Forum Stuffed With Explicit Videos

RAMP, the underground forum started and hosted by the Babuk ransomware group, has been targeted by a comment spammer. The comment spammer flooded the ransomware gang’s new forum with explicit videos and GIFs, demanding $5k in bitcoin to make the intrusions stop. Babuk ransomware has been attempting to rebrand itself over the past several months. However, it now appears that the cybercriminal group has been the victim of a ransomware attack itself. The Dark Web forum RAMP marks Babuk’s latest endeavor in its rebranding process.

Recorded Future claims that the attacker demanded $5,000 in bitcoin from Babuk, who denied the request and promptly deleted the original and now explicit post. However, even after wiping the forum multiple times and attempting to prevent a similar attack, the comment spammer was still able to bomb the forum with pornographic GIFs. VX-underground also detailed the feud, referring to it as ransomware group drama. The attacker is now stating that Babuk has 24 hours to pay up the ransom demand or risk further attack.